Delhi Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal’s bastion looks to be secure

Mudita Girotra By

NEW DELHI: If the mood of residents on polling day was anything to go by, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal might make it three in a row as MLA from the New Delhi Vidhan Sabha. In areas of Gole Market, Khan Market, Lodhi Road, Valmiki Colony among others, it was difficult to spot BJP supporters.

While those from Valmiki Colony looked at Kejriwal as the only option, government employees who in surrounding areas said the development of the state relied on him.

BJP supporters talked in terms of national security and other issues affecting the country, sidelining the issues that affect them directly. They said “Modiji” can develop the state alongside the country going by his performance at the Centre. Among those who were not happy with any of the parties was an NGO employee, who said that he voted with some hope but wasn’t completely satisfied with the ruling party or its competitors.

“A lot more needs to be done. Initiatives were taken by the government but there is no maintenance of anything. Mohalla clinics were started but many of them are not functional today,” said Dutta Pundlik. Thirty-four-year-old Anirudh Sharan, who works in the publishing sector, said that he voted keeping aside religion. “I am a Hindu, I to a Christian school and studied at a Muslim college. Good governance away from religion would be nice,” Sharan said.