Home The Sunday Standard

Explorations of 3D art

For Satish Sharma, art is all about breaking boundaries or as he puts it, “existing beyond boundaries.” 

Published: 09th February 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Artists Satish Sharma, Rubkirat Vohra and Anju Kaushik

Artists Satish Sharma, Rubkirat Vohra and Anju Kaushik

IT isn’t often that we see three creative people follow similar yet unconventional paths. These are the paths where they tread fearlessly and boldly, skipping tried and tested methodologies and materials en route. Mediums and materials lead artists to change, evolve and undergo transitions – a precursor to creative growth. So it happened with the trio,  Satish Sharma, Anju Kaushik and Rubkirat Vohra, who joined hands to explore a journey with matter and material, with expression and exposition. 

For Satish Sharma, art is all about breaking boundaries or as he puts it, “existing beyond boundaries.” Sharma says he felt it first when he switched from the realistic approach to working on abstracts. “The act of throwing colour on canvas, let it take its own shape and form was liberating. It opened my mind and journey to the unknown and unfamiliar,” explains the artist, who has been painting for over two decades. Sharma’s canvases evoke three-dimensionality and a form that celebrates natural tones like deep madder red, aquamarine of seashore blues, solemn slate greys and blacks of a dark, moonless night. Lately, Sharma has started painting with his hands to create a mixture of expressions that are perhaps less conscious or controlled, and has moved more towards bright monochromatic tones.

On the other hand, Anju Kaushik has completely embraced the third dimension. Her recent works appear more like sculptures, indicating a preference for high relief surfaces. A strong believer in the act of reclamation, Kaushik is into the contemporary act of recycling. She gives a fresh lease of life to rusted, old and discarded objects by embedding them with Plaster of Paris, wood and concrete. The objects challenge the idea of what is rejected, elevating them from what may appear to be part of mundane existence to beautiful pieces of art.

Kaushik gets ideas whenever she chances upon empty bottles, canes, plates, nails, building material and other junk. “I feel there is still some life in them. I then combine new materials, especially waste, in new ways to give these pieces a fresh lease of life and convert them into 3D sculptures,” she says. The alchemist among the three is Rubkirat Vohra, whose abstractions hint at architectural forms and human existence. Yet, they exist in and of their own right – aesthetic objects, disassociated from the world of narrative. Ranging from oils and charcoal on canvas to metallic objects, delicate constructions from wire and linear drawing works evoke her inner metaphysical being. In a way, Vohra peruses a sense of mysticism, where her inner voice experiments with objects of desire. 

The artist says she enjoys working with metal and wood to create composite forms. “My works are contemporary, notwithstanding the historical architectural forms that filter into my work in alignment with my being a qualified architect.” Although Vohra conforms to the chatter and silences of her inner being, her art is deeply immersive and lends calm, reaching out to the viewer like an extension of the artist’s state of mind.

TILL February 15, 11:00am-8:00pm AT Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp