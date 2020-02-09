Nafisa Ali promotes e-vehicles

Express News Service By

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali visited the Evolet stall at the Auto Expo 2020 last week in Greater Noida. A part of Rissala Electric Motors Pvt. Ltd. (REM), Evolet is a brand of new-age electric scooters, motorcycles, quad bikes, ambulances, mopeds, E-auto and Buses that holds ARAI and ICAT certification.

Praising the concept of e-vehicles, she took time out to enquire about the features of every vehicle displayed at the stall. “As e-vehicles are pollution-free, sound free, diesel-free and everyone should go for e-vehicles. I appreciate the efforts of Evolet team to bring out with such good options for the people,” said Nafisa Ali. Her favorite is Dhanno, an e-moped designed to be used for loading items/goods in rural areas and launched by Evolet of February 6, 2020.