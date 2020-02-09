Names go missing from electoral rolls, many return with heavy hearts  

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: As Delhiites participated in the “festival of democracy” on Saturday, some of the citizens had to return with a heavy heart as they found their names missing from the voters' list. At Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the national capital, some voters complained about the deletion of their names from the voters' list.

“A few voters could not cast their votes in Shaheen Bagh under the Okhla constituency as their names were either found deleted or incorrect in the voters' list,” said a poll staff on duty. In Seelampur constituency, a voter Waqil Malik claimed that his mother Zarina (62) could not vote since her name was missing in the voters' list. “My mother’s name was there in the list during the last Lok Sabha polls. I have no idea why her name was deleted. She was eager to vote this time,” Malik rued.

Asma Rehman, ex-councillor and wife of AAP candidate from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, alleged that names of many voters were missing from the voter's list this time. She also claimed that voters’ slips were not properly distributed in some areas, including Chauhan Bangar and Jafarabad Gali Number 26. In Krishna Nagar constituency, a 34-year-old resident of Khureji Khas, Fallahuddin Falahi, also claimed that he could not trace his name in the electoral roll.“I have a voter ID card. I had voted in the Lok Sabha elections and the last Delhi elections. This is the first time I could not vote,” he said. Meanwhile, a few voters complained of the sluggish pace of voting.