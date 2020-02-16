Bitter pill: Medicines may get costlier due to Coronavirus outbreak

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

The effect of the virus-related lockdown has begun to show in the pharmaceutical industry in India as domestic drug makers here are mainly dependent on the neighbouring country for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

“In fact, we along with Niti Aayog have called meetings next week with major drugmakers to discuss the options available for domestic manufacturers who rely heavily on China for API,” a senior government official in department of pharmaceuticals said.

Officials also confirmed that prices of key ingredients in many drugs—including paracetamol, anti-biotics and vitamins — have already started rising and could increase further.

The Central Drug Control and Standards Organisation has estimated that 60 APIs of antibiotics, vitamins, female hormone progesterone and anti-cardiac arrest drug may go out of stock soon.

