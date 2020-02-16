Centre has scripted paradigm shift in foreign policy, claims BJP think tank

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the upcoming visit of the US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed that the BJP think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) has sought to scale up interpersonal relations with world leaders.

In a study to compare NDA government’s achievements with the UPA dispensations in the past, the think tank argued that the Modi dispensation has been able to gain tangible benefits for the strategic interests of the country.

The BJP think tank showcased the “breakthrough” in India diplomatic forays into the Islamic countries which in past issued “knee jerk” support for Pakistan.

“The transition in the Arab world was taken as an opportunity by PM Modi and he took steps by engaging Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for political and economic benefits.

The transformation is such that the traditional knee jerk support for Pakistan I s weakening and the long term gains derive from the Gulf monarchies is deepening opposition to Islamist terrorism,” said Avni Sabok, researcher with the PPRC, while adding the Prime Minister’s ability to “jumpstart this transformation, while avoiding enmeshment in the current intra-Gulf rivalries and while preserving good relations with Iran, demonstrates an agility that has eluded even the US”.

Arguing that the large scale rescue missions in Yemen and elsewhere, showcased India’s human and compassionate face of diplomacy, PPRC said that the Centre was able to connect with 30 million Indian diaspora.

The PPRC also argued that unlike UPA government when Delhi centric diplomacy was seen the Modi government brought in the states to become partners in the diplomatic outreach.