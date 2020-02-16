Delhi's Tis Hazari court to get 200 CCTV cameras

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of clashes between lawyers and police at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court complex last year, the Delhi government is soon going to install 200 CCTV cameras in the courtrooms.

The contentions were made by a committee constituted in pursuance to directions issued by the Supreme Court in 2018 to install CCTV cameras within the court complexes in the national capital.

Citing a letter by Public Works Department (PWD), the city government asserted that, as of now, Tis Hazari court complex has no high-end cameras in the courtrooms but “an estimate of 200 CCTV cameras are to be installed” soon.

In November last year, a disagreement between lawyers and police officers turned violent at the Tis Hazari court complex.