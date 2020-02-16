No child’s play: Chinese toys' stocks vanishing fast from cities due to Coronavirus scare

Pranab Mondal and Rajesh Thakur By

Retailers and small vendors in Kolkata are scared that the city’s toy-stock will soon dry up as the import of the product from China, which caters to more than 80 per cent of Bengal’s toy market, has been suspended.

“Because of the coronavirus threat, the import is suspended for indefinite period. The main season begins from March-April as fairs and other social gatherings take place across the state which continues till Diwali.

"The toy industry was hit by steep hike in custom duty proposed on imported toys in the Union Budget and the coronavirus has triggered more concern,” said Hiatullah Khan, a wholesaler in Canning Street wholesale market, the state capital’s prominent business zone.

Over 30,000 people in Kolkata and nearly a lakh are involved in the toy business in West Bengal.

PK Aggarwal, president of Bihar Chamber of Commerce said 40 per cent sales of Chinese toys and mobiles have been hit.

“A toy priced at Rs 1,200 a month ago, is now costing Rs 1,800. It is because everyone is fearing the stock will dry up after a couple of months,’’ said Sheikh Jamal, a trader in Kolkata’s Fancy Market.

No Chinese water guns this Holi

As per wholesale market dealers in Madhya Pradesh there is virtually no supply of Chinese pichkaris and balloons since December.

“We’ve been told containers with Chinese products are awaiting clearance at Indian ports due to the coronavirus scare,” said Tulsi Ramrakhyani, a wholesaler.