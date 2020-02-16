Home The Sunday Standard

No child’s play: Chinese toys' stocks vanishing fast from cities due to Coronavirus scare

Over 30,000 people in Kolkata and nearly a lakh are involved in the toy business in West Bengal.

Published: 16th February 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

toys

For representational purposes

Retailers and small vendors in Kolkata are scared that the city’s toy-stock will soon dry up as the import of the product from China, which caters to more than 80 per cent of Bengal’s toy market, has been suspended.

“Because of the coronavirus threat, the import is suspended for indefinite period.  The main season begins from March-April as fairs and other social gatherings take place across the state which continues till Diwali.

"The toy industry was hit by steep hike in custom duty proposed on imported toys in the Union Budget and the coronavirus has triggered more concern,” said Hiatullah Khan, a wholesaler in Canning Street wholesale market, the state capital’s prominent business zone. 

Over 30,000 people in Kolkata and nearly a lakh are involved in the toy business in West Bengal.

PK Aggarwal, president of Bihar Chamber of Commerce said 40 per cent sales of Chinese toys and mobiles have been hit.  

“A toy priced at Rs 1,200 a month ago, is now costing Rs 1,800. It is because everyone is fearing the stock will dry up after a couple of months,’’ said Sheikh Jamal, a trader in Kolkata’s Fancy Market.

No Chinese water guns this Holi 

As per wholesale market dealers in Madhya Pradesh there is virtually no supply of Chinese pichkaris and balloons since December.

“We’ve been told containers with Chinese products are awaiting clearance at Indian ports due to the coronavirus scare,”  said Tulsi Ramrakhyani, a wholesaler.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal toy market Chinese toys Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak China coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp