Revisit nature in all its glory through this flower show in Delhi

A large number of East Delhi residents thronged the Bahubali DDA Park yesterday to witness a wide variety of flowers, bonsais and tray gardens as also understand a thing or two about how our moving away from nature is boding ill not just for the mother earth but also all of us who inhabit it.

The 22nd Annual Flower show organised by the Indraprastha Horticulture Society (IHS) in East Delhi is not just trying to pull people back into the lap of nature but also educating them on various environmental concerns.

The theme this year is ‘Back to Nature’, and in going with the theme there are several stalls on organic vegetables, fruits, and those who talk about the kind of utensils that one must use and the traditional ways of purifying water.

“We are eating food that has high chemical content and drinking water that has been treated chemically. And when we are unwell we eat more chemicals (read medicines). This is the reason people these days are falling prey to diseases. The need of the hour is to go back to natural living,” says IHS president Krishna Gupta.

“We need to pay attention to not just on what we consume but how we consume it. Even our medicines should be herbal/ayurvedic,” she adds.

IHS has been holding the Annual Flower Show for over two decades.

“We love plants and our environment. We want to make our city, country and the world a better, greener and healthier place. All of us at the IHS are passionate plant lovers,” says Gupta.

There are over 200 participants from all over Delhi-NCR, including private organisations, institutions, government bodies like NDMC, PWD, MCD, housing societies and apartment complexes etc.

As always, apart from the plants, gardening material, organic compost, cow dung manure, curios and many other gardening accessories are also available for sale. The organisers have also roped in a number of spiritual healing bodies like Brahmakumaris and Sahaj Yog so that visitors can be advised on ‘how to lead a healthy, stress-free life’. At: Bahubali DDA Park,On: Today