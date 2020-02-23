Home The Sunday Standard

Akhilesh Yadav rules out alliance for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

LUCKNOW: Ruling out the possibility of an alliance with any political party, former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that he will return to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority in 2022 Assembly elections.While interacting with a gathering at a conclave here on Saturday, the SP chief said his party will get 351 seats in 2022 and form a majority government.

“SP’s cycle will speed up. We will win 351 seats and form the government. The cycle will take all sections of the people along,” Akhilesh said. “This time, we will go alone. Adjustments can be made if need be, but no alliance,” he added.

In the last Assembly election in 2017, Akhilesh had cobbled up an alliance with the Congress but had failed to impress the voters. While the SP lost power with the number of seats dwindling to 47 from 229, Congress was limited to a meagre seven seats in an Assembly of 403. Later in 2019, Akhilesh stitched up a historic alliance with decades-long rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to stop the saffron juggernaut in UP but met the same fate. 

Clearing the party’s position on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Akhilesh said his party is against CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. “SP members will not fill NPR forms,” he added.

