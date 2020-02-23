Home The Sunday Standard

Beauty pageant celebrates specially-abled youth

The programme, organised by All India Deaf Arts and Cultural Society and Wheeling Happiness Foundation, led by Deepa Malik, had 65 contestants drawn from all across the country. 

(L-R) Winners Ramesh, Shwetha, Dr Deepa and Devika Malik, Aarti, and Mohit

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four-year-old Ramesh R from Tamil Nadu and Arti Sharma, 20, from Madhya Pradesh (MP) were adjudged Mr and Miss Deaf International 2020 respectively at the Ninth Miss and Mister Deaf India 2020 held at NDMC Convention centre, Sansad Marg recently.

The awards for Mr and Miss Deaf World 2020 were bagged by Mohit Upadhyay, 23, from MP and Shwetha K, 20, from Karnataka respectively.  The winners will now be trained to represent the country at various global platforms. 

The programme, organised by All India Deaf Arts and Cultural Society (AIDACS) and Wheeling Happiness Foundation, led by Deepa Malik, had 65 contestants drawn from all across the country. 

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest on the occasion, while others present included renowned classical dancer and national convener of the Sparsh Ganga campaign Arushi Nishank Pokhriyal, NDMC Chairman Dharmendra and AIDACS president Rajkumar Punjabi. 

The function began with a special show wherein 15 specially-abled children of NDMC’s Achal School accompanied past winners on the ramp to showcase a specially-curated ensemble created (on the lines of Swachh Bharat) by Ganesh Vyas. These kids were selected on the basis of a poster competition organised in their school by Wheeling Happiness Foundation around the same theme.

The main event was spread over four rounds: Ethnic; Fashion; Talent; and Q&A, on the basis of which winners were selected. 

“The immense talent on display today is ample evidence that disability is only a state of mind, and a matter of perception,” said Lekhi, thanking AIDACS for holding the event. 

“This is not just any event but one which has been able to drive human potential beyond boundaries of ability and disability alike. Our people are talented beyond measure. It just takes a little push to help build on the existing capabilities and showcase who we really are,” said Pokhriyal.  

“The whole idea of having this event was to provide a national platform to the specially-abled community to showcase their talent and gain more attention, to maybe get absorbed in the mainstream fashion industry or open the doors for them to pursue any other dreams that they maybe nurturing,” said Malik speaking on the occasion. 

“Involving these kids with national campaigns such as Swachh Bharat will also boost their confidence and motivate them on to contribute more positively towards nation-building,” she added.

