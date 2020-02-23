Home The Sunday Standard

Make in India behind high tariff, delaying trade deal: White House

The official said US concerns which led to Washington suspending tariff-free access to exports worth $5.6 billion under the Generalised System of Preferences still exist.

Published: 23rd February 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington. (Photo|AP)

NEW DELHI: The United States appeared to blame the Make in India push by India as the main reason why there is a delay in a trade deal between the two countries. There was much speculation that a deal would be signed when US President Donald Trump visits India on February 24-25 but the prospects appear to be negligible now.

“Trade talks will continue, but new Indian tariff proposals aimed at strengthening the country's Make in India domestic manufacturing push have made them more difficult,” a senior White House administration official said in Washington on Friday.

The official said US concerns which led to Washington suspending tariff-free access to exports worth $5.6 billion under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) still exist.

READ OPINION: Trump, triumphalism and trade tantrums

“We will be discussing those concerns and what we see an increase in barriers not a decrease. This will certainly come up among the leaders. We do want to make sure that we get this balance right. We want to address a lot of concerns and we’re not quite there yet,” the official said.

The expectations of even a mini-trade deal faded after it was announced that US Trade Representative Robert Lightizer would not be a part of the 12-member delegation accompanying the US President.

Hiccups remain amid bonhomie over Don’s visit

ACCORDING to Indo-US trade experts, Trump’s visit comes at time when ties saw some friction due to India’s purchase of a Russian missile system. “Even the announcements on new import tariffs on medical devices, walnuts, toys and electronics did not go down well with Washington. The move was aimed to reduce imports from China but did not augur well with the US,” said a researcher at the Indian Council for World Affairs.

“The Make in India push of the Indian government, as I noted, has made the protectionism concerns even more of a concern to us. We have seen India’s budget process recently used to raise tariffs on products of interest in the United States. We continue to see important divergences on e-commerce and digital trade. So it’s a pretty wide scope, frankly, of important service and goods access barriers that we need to address,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namaste Trump Donald Trump Trump India Visit Narendra Modi Make in India US India Trade
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp