Math fear? 'Weak' students to get remedial classes

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: The AAP government is set to introduce the ‘Maths Teaching Project’ from May in its schools to improve mathematics skills of 10th standard students of select schools. Last year, the AAP-run state cabinet had passed the proposal placed by the Directorate of Education.



The project will begin in May 2020 and continue till CBSE class 10 Mathematics Compartment Examination.

“It couldn’t be started in January because of MCC. There is a certain criterion for selecting the schools. It won’t be carried out in all schools. The project is aimed for those whose scores are low in math,” a senior official from the education department told The Sunday Standard. According to a draft of the proposed project, accessed by this reporter, these remedial classes will be on for two to three hours daily. During this duration, the regular teachers of these identified schools will associate themselves with the teachers from the external agency for smooth conduct of the classes.

“We have floated tenders and are looking for agencies that provide competitive exam classes. The idea so far is to have these classes beyond the routine school hours, be it during summer holidays or before and after school,” the official added.



The external agency will deploy teachers in each school as per requirement of the school. The ideal size of the class would be 30-40 pupils. The topics taken up by both the teachers will be the same so that for the students. Both the external and internal teachers would be supplementing each other.

“Any initiative taken by government to improve math skills or any other subject is a welcome move. In the past, Delhi government organised remedial classes to improve learning skills of students in its schools. However, it was not reflected in any of the surveys done by various agencies. Had this initiative been taken a bit early that could have been more beneficial for students,” said Avinash Chandra, Editor, Azadi.me.