'Namaste Trump' all about more show, less substance

Richa Sharma and Pushkar Banakar By

Donald Trump’s visit is only the seventh by a US President and hopes to recreate the bonhomie witnessed between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ gathering in Houston, Texas, in September last year.



Amdavad, as Ahmedabad is known in Gujarat, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a fully decked up city for US President Donald Trump's barely four-hour visit next week. But experts said all the buzz around the visit has shifted only to the event in the Gujarat capital, leaving the real diplomatic agenda on the backburner. Trump’s visit to India is the seventh by any US President and experts said his predecessors had set agendas for their trips, which appear to be missing this time. The main agenda of the visit, the trade deal, has fallen through even before the commencement of the visit. Trump’s total stay in India will be a little less than 36 hours.

“Take all previous US presidents and you will see that there was a definite purpose to their visit. For instance, the nuclear deal framework was finalised when George Bush was in India. The trade deal has fallen apart and now the visit is just a matter of optics,” said a researcher at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Elaborating on the history of US presidential visits, Stuti Saha, a researcher of Indo-American history at the Indian Council of World Affairs, said: “Even Richard Nixon’s visit, which was termed to be a failure, had an agenda. He was in India to arrest the downward spiral of Indo-US ties. Though Trump’s visit is being termed as the one intended to improve global strategic bilateral relationship, there is no substance to back it up. It is just turning into a ‘Namaste Trump’ visit unless something substantial is announced during his stay here.”

Ravi Babu, a researcher in international relations at Hyderabad Central University, said: “Trump’s visit is merely our answer to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event held in Houston last year. Just by decking up a city, diplomatic ties cannot be improved. Bilateral relations depend on negotiations, deals and announcements. In this case, the only hope that Trump and Modi have is an expected defence deal. Even that has been possible due to past efforts of President Barrack Obama, who removed the restrictions on ISRO and DRDO to enable them trade with US companies. The decision was taken during his visit to India in 2010.”

AN HONOUR



Diplomatic substance or not, residents of Ahmedabad are ecstatic about the high profile visit. The improvement of infrastructure and beautification has left the Amdavadis (residents) feeling proud and happy. Some do have reservations though, for the authorities have issued eviction notices to slum dwellers near the stadium and some paan (betel) shops around the airport circle, have been closed till the visit is over with owners saying they were not given any valid reasons.

“It is a big honour for us that the US President is coming first to Ahmedabad and we welcome him. We generally clean our houses before the visit of any guest and this has actually made the city look so beautiful,” said Rahul Sagar, who runs a grocery shop. Trump’s visit has come as a bonanza for some colonies around the Motera stadium, where he and PM Narendra Modi are expected to address about 1.1 lakh people. The US President’s visit has completely changed the look of the area with new roads, street lighting, fixing of leaking sewer lines, planting of trees and painting on outside walls, besides new pavements.

CISF personnel patrol in the premises of Taj Mahal on Saturday ahead of Trump’s visit to India. (Photo | PTI)

“We wish that dignitaries like Trump visit every year for it will ensure improvement of basic amenities in nearby areas, which were never on the radar of the corporation. We would request them to fix our roads but they would not listen to us but now see the smooth roads leading right up to the entrance of our colony,” said Radha Bilwa, a resident.

MOTORING TO MOTERA



Trump will hold a 11-km roadshow from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport to the newly built Motera stadium and the Amdavad Municipal Council (AMC) is burning midnight oil to make the event a grand success.The council’s regular and contractual staff is working day and night to remove potholes on the road, lay fresh tar to ensure a smooth ride for the guests, constructing tiled pavements, on which crowds will stand to welcome the Trumps.

Along the route to be taken by the US President, beautification work like planting of bamboo trees, greening of side verges with flowers pots, and pruning of trees with low hanging branches (more for security reason), lighting, painting of pavements and walls, covering the barren land with green curtains, fire safety arrangements, CCTVs, cleaning and repair of drainage system to avoid water accumulation, spraying of mosquito repellents and graffiti on India-US relationship have been completed.

According to the AMC, renovation and beautification work of this scale never happened in the past, ahead of the visit of any head of a state. Trump will be the first US President to visit Gujarat and the third head of state after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Ahmedabad since Modi became the PM in 2014.

However, not all is hunky-dory. People living in slums around 1-1.5 kilometer from the Motera were issued eviction notices and slums some 1 km from the airport saw construction of walls to hide them. In many areas, bamboo trees and green curtains have been put to hide the areas at the back.

MANAGING WARTS



“We have been living here for decades and now authorities are saying we have encroached upon this area. We were told that Modiji does not want to see these jhuggis during his visit and a wall has been constructed. We will break the wall after the visit is over as this has eaten away the area around our houses and we cannot bring vehicles in,” said Raju Ramsinghbhai, who originally hails from western Rajasthan and cooks at a local eatery to earn a living.

Billboards, flags and posters of Trump and Modi, both in Gujarati and English, have been put up in the main parts of the city and along the presidential route. Talking about the arrangements for the high profile visit, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel said artists from across the country have been assigned designated platforms along the roadshow route and they will display the rich cultures of each state dressed in traditional attire. Along the route, people will wear Namaste Trump caps and hold India-US flags.

“It will be like a mini-India. Representatives of some 3,000 religious organisations like Swaminarayan Temple, Patanjali and Om Shanti among others, will stand along the route with messages of peace for the two guests. Around Indira bridge, a section has been allocated to BJP councillors from 48 wards and party workers participating in the event,” she said. Trump has said he will be welcomed by 7-10 million people but Patel said arrangements had been made for around 1 lakh people who will welcome the guests as they pass from the airport to the Motera stadium.

BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES



There are reports that the event will be attended by Bollywood celebrities, top business men and some famous sports players. According to sources, the minute to minute live telecast for the entire four-hour event has been arranged by the AMC camera teams vetted and sourced from outside and they will be guided by broadcast specialists.

“Over 100-150 camera teams will be deployed during various events to capture all possible angles of the visit. It is kind of unprecedented to get so many camera crews. Such large scale arrangements generally happen for events like the Republic Day parade in Delhi,” said a Prasar Bharti official. While AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra put the expenses for infrastructure upgrade at around Rs 100 crore, Patel said the actual figure will be calculated only after the visit is over. “As of now all resources have been pooled to make the visit a success,” she added.