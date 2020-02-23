'Namaste Trump': Dialogue with India can resume only if Pakistan acts, says White House

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the White House on Friday said that the president is encouraging cooling of tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad and that dialogue was possible between the two countries only Pakistan acts on terrorists and extremists on its soil.



“I think what you will hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences,” a senior White House administration official said.

Police at Sardar Patel Stadium that will host

‘Namaste Trump’ event. (Photo | PTI)

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and 12-member delegation will be visiting India for a two-day trip from Monday. Stating that the core foundation of a successful dialogue between India and Pakistan is based on Islamabad’s efforts against terrorists, the senior official said, “I think the president will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC) and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region.”

Responding to a question on the Afghanistan peace process, the official said the United States would just encourage India, as it does with regional countries, to do whatever it can to support this peace process so that it can be successful and can potentially end 19 years of military, diplomatic, economic engagement.

“You know, that we can end the military engagement. We will be continuing our diplomatic and economic engagement, which has been there over the last 19 years. But we certainly would look to India to support this peace process - an important country in the region, important to the overall stability of the region. So I think if the issue comes up, that is what would be the request from the president,” the official said.

Indo-US contentious points



H1-B visa regulation changes



No finalization of trade deal after three years of negotiations



Higher import tariffs



Washington unhappy about purchase of Russian missile system by India

Where they see eye-to-eye



US calls India as the pillar of the Indo-Pacific concept.



Cooperation in fields of space technology.



Civil nuclear cooperation.



Common viewpoints on global and regional issues like terror.