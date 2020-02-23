Home The Sunday Standard

'No NGO can ask for donations for temple': Home Ministry to issue advisory soon

People will be able to donate to the new trust once SBI opens a new branch account in Ayodhya in the name of the Trust.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry will soon issue an advisory asking all states to ensure that no organisation/NGO should ask for donations for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya now that the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust has been constituted, officials said on Saturday. 

“The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust is the only body that will look at the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government will issue an advisory to the states to ensure that no other organisation is allowed to collect funds in the name of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya,” officials said. 

People will be able to donate to the new trust once SBI opens a new branch account in Ayodhya in the name of the Trust. 

Once the bank account is opened, the Trust will be able to accept donations, grants, aids or contributions from individuals, government authorities as well as other institutions. Officials said the contributions for the Trust may be “in cash or in kind including immovable properties”.  

On February 19, the Trust held its first meeting in the national capital at the residence of senior advocate K Parasaran wherein two senior officials of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were given the top positions in the Trust.

Ram Janambhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and VHP vice-president Champat Rai, both accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, became the President and the general secretary of the Trust respectively, after their formal induction in the Trust.

The Trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Temple Ram Janambhoomi
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp