'No NGO can ask for donations for temple': Home Ministry to issue advisory soon

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry will soon issue an advisory asking all states to ensure that no organisation/NGO should ask for donations for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya now that the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust has been constituted, officials said on Saturday.



“The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust is the only body that will look at the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government will issue an advisory to the states to ensure that no other organisation is allowed to collect funds in the name of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya,” officials said.

People will be able to donate to the new trust once SBI opens a new branch account in Ayodhya in the name of the Trust.



Once the bank account is opened, the Trust will be able to accept donations, grants, aids or contributions from individuals, government authorities as well as other institutions. Officials said the contributions for the Trust may be “in cash or in kind including immovable properties”.

On February 19, the Trust held its first meeting in the national capital at the residence of senior advocate K Parasaran wherein two senior officials of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were given the top positions in the Trust.



Ram Janambhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and VHP vice-president Champat Rai, both accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, became the President and the general secretary of the Trust respectively, after their formal induction in the Trust.



The Trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.