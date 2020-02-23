Home The Sunday Standard

Scheduled Castes funds under-utilised in absence of database

The allocation for many schemes was being made on ‘notional basis’ and it would not have any ‘credible impact’, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

Published: 23rd February 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has found that allocations to beneficiaries of schemes meant for the Scheduled Castes are fragmented in the absence of a database, resulting in underutilisation of funds. It has now started a phase-wise review of the Development Action Plan for SCs (DAPSC) under which ministries allocate funds for SCs.

“There is a need to maintain database of SC beneficiaries across schemes for monitoring and output... The review so far has observed that PM-Kisan scheme has benefitted SC farmers,” Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary R Subrahmanyam said. 

“The database of the SC beneficiaries in various schemes is not being maintained, and expenditure is being booked under DAPSC based on the SC population. It is essential that this database is maintained for proper monitoring of the outputs and outcomes,” according to the minutes of the February 20 meeting. 

The animal husbandry and dairying department should stop the existing system of making notional allocation, it recommended. Instead, a sub-scheme may be formulated under the National Plan for Dairy Development by forming dairy cooperatives in each state for SC farmers to benefit directly.

Another recommendation said the fisheries department needs additional allocation for focussed approach.

Ten districts would be identified for innovative interventions to benefit SC households. The ministry recommended the department of agricultural research and education to improve the productivity of land. 

TAGS
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Scheduled Castes
