Home The Sunday Standard

Sunni Waqf Board may also form a trust 

The SCWB was main litigant from the Muslim side in the title suit.

Published: 23rd February 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

The land was notified by the state government on February 5. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

LUCKNOW: After agreeing to accept five-acre alternative land given to it by Uttar Pradesh government, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) may form a trust on the lines of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, to facilitate construction of mosque.

The UP government had allocated five-acre land to UPSCWB in compliance of Supreme Court order at Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil in Raunai township, 20-km from Ayodhya on Lucknow Ayodhya highway.

The land was notified by the state government on February 5. While claiming that the Sunni Board was ready to accept the land allocated to it following the SC ruling, Board chief Zafur Farooqui said that the use of the land would be decided at meeting on Monday.

The SCWB was main litigant from the Muslim side in the title suit. A team of SCWB had last week inspected the piece of allocated land.

“It is located around 18-km from the district headquarter in Faizabad and 200 metre from the highway. It has easy an access,” said one of board members.

He added that in the meeting on Monday, the members would discuss the formalities related to accepting the land, initiating the process of formation of trust and deciding on other linked structures, apart from the mosque, that could come up on the five-acre land.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunni Central Waqf Board
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp