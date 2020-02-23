Sunni Waqf Board may also form a trust 

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: After agreeing to accept five-acre alternative land given to it by Uttar Pradesh government, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) may form a trust on the lines of Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, to facilitate construction of mosque.



The UP government had allocated five-acre land to UPSCWB in compliance of Supreme Court order at Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil in Raunai township, 20-km from Ayodhya on Lucknow Ayodhya highway.

The land was notified by the state government on February 5. While claiming that the Sunni Board was ready to accept the land allocated to it following the SC ruling, Board chief Zafur Farooqui said that the use of the land would be decided at meeting on Monday.

The SCWB was main litigant from the Muslim side in the title suit. A team of SCWB had last week inspected the piece of allocated land.



“It is located around 18-km from the district headquarter in Faizabad and 200 metre from the highway. It has easy an access,” said one of board members.



He added that in the meeting on Monday, the members would discuss the formalities related to accepting the land, initiating the process of formation of trust and deciding on other linked structures, apart from the mosque, that could come up on the five-acre land.