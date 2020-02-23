Home The Sunday Standard

Taking lessons from Delhi, now 'freebies' season in Jharkhand

After his recent meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Soren had praised the AAP government’s initiatives in education and health sectors, and talked about replicating the schemes in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

RANCHI: Taking a leaf out of his Delhi counterpart’s book, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to roll out freebies such as free electricity for residents, unemployment allowance for youths, free bus service for women and children, and loan waiver for farmers in Jharkhand. Sources in the government said a proposal for providing free electricity up to 100 units to individual households is on the anvil.

The government feels the scheme will prove helpful in stopping waste of electricity as the power charge will be doubled for consumers using more than 300 units on a monthly basis. 

Policymakers are already brainstorming over the feasibility of introducing unemployment allowance and loan waiver for youths and farmers, a poll promise by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. 

“Since, there is no government transport service available in the state, private buses will be hired and run on particular routes for which they will be paid a fixed amount,” said a senior official. A team headed by the education minister will visit Delhi to study functioning of government schools. 

“It is being said that Delhi model of government schools is best in the country. Hence, a team will go there and study initiatives being taken to upgrade their functioning so that the best practices can be implemented here in Jharkhand,” said Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. 

