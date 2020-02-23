West Delhi man murders mother-in-law

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead suspecting that she was behind his wife’s decision to terminate her pregnancy twice, police said on Saturday.



The woman was killed in Mundka on February 14 while she was returning home from a private hospital in Paschim Vihar where she worked as a nurse, they said.

Her son-in-law, Pankaj, and his two accomplices Ujjawal Dabas and Ajit allegedly sprayed bullets at the woman while she was in an e-rickshaw. She suffered five bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said.



Dabas was arrested in Ladpur village on Wednesday, while Ajit and Pankaj are absconding, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said Dabas was arrested on the basis of a tip-off. One pistol and nine cartridges were recovered from his possession, the DCP said.



It was found that Pan kaj had a dispute with his mother-in-law. He suspected that she was behind his wife’s decision to terminate her pregnancy twice. Pankaj’s wife had left him and was living with her mother.