Ensuring everyone's access to justice is priority of government: PM Modi in Prayagraj

Hitting out at previous governments, he said they did not care for the Divyangjan but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.

Published: 29th February 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 08:39 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that his government was guided by the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ and was committed to the progress of all citizens.
 

PM Narendra Modi blesses a differently-abled
woman after distributing assistive aids and
devices at Parade Ground in Prayagraj
on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

“We are guided by this mantra and it is our top priority to serve all 130 crore countrymen. It is the duty of my government to ensure justice to 130 crore people of the country and work for them,” Modi said at a social justice camp in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The PM’s comments come in the backdrop of the continuing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the recent riots in Delhi that has claimed more than 40 lives since February 23.

Modi had appealed for peace and calm on the third day of the violence but his words on Saturday appeared to be the first outreach after the riots broke out.

Distributing a record 55,406 assistive aids and devices worth Rs 19 crore to 26,874 beneficiaries, including 10,406 differently-abled people and 16,468 elderly in Prayagraj, the PM claimed that he was working as their sewak.

He claimed that no previous dispensation had paid attention to the plight of the differently-abled, who had to run from pillar to post to get even small help.



The distribution of assisting aids and devices in such a large number on a single day went into the Guinness Book as a world record.

