Murder of Unnao rape survivor's father: Court defers judgment to March 4

The rape survivor's had father died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Main accused in Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao three years ago.

The rape survivor’s father had died on April 9, 2018, in judicial custody.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma deferred the judgment, which will now be pronounced on the first Wednesday of March.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had examined 55 witnesses in support of the case and the defence examined nine witnesses. The court had recorded the statements of the rape survivor’s uncle, mother, sister and one of her father’s colleague who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident.

The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for “remainder of his natural biological life” for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor. The case was transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1. 

