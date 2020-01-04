Shut since mid-December due to CAA stir, Jamia to begin semester exams on January 9

NEW DELHI: Amid protests outside Jamia Millia Islamia, the university is set to re-open after its winter break and the administration has issued a statement requesting students to not pay heed to rumours. In the statement issued on Saturday, the JMI admin said, “Parents are requested to ensure that their ward(s) appear in the Examination on the given date.”

JMI is scheduled to open on Monday. The remaining odd semester exams shall start from January 9 for most postgraduate courses.

Most exams for undergraduate courses will start from January 16. “Students are also advised to regularly visit the official websites for updates to avoid any confusion arising due to rumours and wrong communication on social media.

Students can call Jamia help desk No. 011-26981717 Extn. 1408/7647989611 from 10:00 am to 5.00 pm (Monday to Friday) for any query related to the exam schedule,” the admin said, adding that cases of serious hospitalisation and medical grounds will be dealt separately.

On December 15, during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, violence erupted at the varsity wherein many students were injured due to lathi-charge by police.

Policemen allegedly entered the campus and vandalised the students’ library. Police though, claimed that they entered the campus to identify the agitators.

Several eyewitnesses though claimed that brute force was used by Delhi Police on the Jamia campus. The administration has requested the Ministry of Human Resource Development to initiate an inquiry into police violence on December 15 inside the university campus.