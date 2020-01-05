Home The Sunday Standard

After big defeat in Jharkhand, BJP yet to decide its Assembly leader

Concerned with shrinking vote bank in tribal areas, the state unit of BJP, in order to win back the confidence of tribals, is likely to project tribal MLA Neelkhanth Singh as leader of Opposition.

Published: 05th January 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

RANCHI:  Shocked with the debacle in recent polls, BJP is yet to decide its leader in the Assembly. Party insiders said that no move has been made to decide the legislator party leader, while the party is also functioning without state president after Laxman Gilua, taking responsibility of party’s defeat in Assembly polls, resigned from the post.

BJP, with 25 MLAs, is the second-largest party in Jharkhand and the single largest among the opposition parties. Concerned with the shrinking vote bank in tribal areas, the state unit of BJP, in order to win back the confidence of tribals, is likely to project tribal MLA Neelkhanth Singh Munda as leader of Opposition.

Party functionaries said it’s time that the party should take steps to regain its ground in tribal areas before it is too late. “To regain the confidence of tribals, there are chances are Neelkanth Singh Munda may be considered for the post of legislative party leader,” said a BJP functionary requesting anonymity.

The new decisions taken by Soren CM Hemant Soren announced that dependents of those who died in Kharwawan firing, during which hundreds of tribals died while demanding separate tribal state in 1948, will be identified and given jobs by this government. The pension scheme will also be launched by such people, he said

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand bjp Jharkhand assembly BJP Neelkhanth Singh Munda
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp