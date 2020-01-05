After big defeat in Jharkhand, BJP yet to decide its Assembly leader

Express News Service By

RANCHI: Shocked with the debacle in recent polls, BJP is yet to decide its leader in the Assembly. Party insiders said that no move has been made to decide the legislator party leader, while the party is also functioning without state president after Laxman Gilua, taking responsibility of party’s defeat in Assembly polls, resigned from the post.

BJP, with 25 MLAs, is the second-largest party in Jharkhand and the single largest among the opposition parties. Concerned with the shrinking vote bank in tribal areas, the state unit of BJP, in order to win back the confidence of tribals, is likely to project tribal MLA Neelkhanth Singh Munda as leader of Opposition.

Party functionaries said it’s time that the party should take steps to regain its ground in tribal areas before it is too late. “To regain the confidence of tribals, there are chances are Neelkanth Singh Munda may be considered for the post of legislative party leader,” said a BJP functionary requesting anonymity.

The new decisions taken by Soren CM Hemant Soren announced that dependents of those who died in Kharwawan firing, during which hundreds of tribals died while demanding separate tribal state in 1948, will be identified and given jobs by this government. The pension scheme will also be launched by such people, he said