Home The Sunday Standard

Buzz of rejig in Cabinet as PM Modi reviews major schemes

Sources said the main focus of the two-day review meet was to assess the progress of the flagship schemes having the potential of employment generation.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Aiming to assess the performance of key ministries in the NDA 2.0 government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of major flagship projects at a meeting with Council of Ministers over two days on Friday and Saturday.

The move is being seen as an attempt to identify the underperformers in the Cabinet.

According to sources, some rejig in the Union Cabinet is also likely soon. Sources in the BJP said some new faces might be brought and reshuffle in some portfolios is likely.

Sources said a few new ministers are likely to be inducted, including from NDA allies, said a party insider adding that many ministers hold multiple portfolios.

Sources said the main focus of the two-day review meet was to assess the progress of the flagship schemes having the potential of employment generation.

Infrastructure development and steps to boost the economy were also discussed in the meeting. Apart from this, ministries gave a representation of their flagship schemes. Disinvestment of some PSUs including Air India were also discussed. Sources said the PMO also took note of the progress of Atal Jal Yojna and other schemes of water supply.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi cabinet NDA 2.0 government Narendra Modi Union Cabinet
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp