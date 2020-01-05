Buzz of rejig in Cabinet as PM Modi reviews major schemes

NEW DELHI: Aiming to assess the performance of key ministries in the NDA 2.0 government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of major flagship projects at a meeting with Council of Ministers over two days on Friday and Saturday.

The move is being seen as an attempt to identify the underperformers in the Cabinet.

According to sources, some rejig in the Union Cabinet is also likely soon. Sources in the BJP said some new faces might be brought and reshuffle in some portfolios is likely.

Sources said a few new ministers are likely to be inducted, including from NDA allies, said a party insider adding that many ministers hold multiple portfolios.

Sources said the main focus of the two-day review meet was to assess the progress of the flagship schemes having the potential of employment generation.

Infrastructure development and steps to boost the economy were also discussed in the meeting. Apart from this, ministries gave a representation of their flagship schemes. Disinvestment of some PSUs including Air India were also discussed. Sources said the PMO also took note of the progress of Atal Jal Yojna and other schemes of water supply.