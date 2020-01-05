Home The Sunday Standard

Civilian hurt in grenade attack in Srinagar, LeT militant arrested 

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday.

Published: 05th January 2020

A police officer inspects Vandalized vehicle after grenade attack in Srinagar on Saturday.

A police officer inspects Vandalized vehicle after grenade attack in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, wanted for his role in a series of terror attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said. Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

According to police sources, Dar had come to the hospital for treatment, along with some of his aides who managed to give police the slip. Efforts are on to nab his aides, the sources said. A police spokesman said arms, ammunition and incriminating material have been recovered from his possession.

Terming the arrest of Dar as a “major breakthrough”, the spokesman said he was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and had been active since 2014.

“He was arrested on a credible input. He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said.

A civilian was injured in a grenade attack by militants on a patrol party of paramilitary CRPF at Kawdara area of downtown Srinagar on Saturday.

Militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF patrol party at Kawdara area of downtown Srinagar in the morning today. The grenade, however, missed the intended target and exploded about 50 meters away from the CRPF patrol party.

