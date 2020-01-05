Delhi BJP wants CM Kejriwal to apologise for lying about unauthorised colonies

NEW DELHI: The state BJP on Saturday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tender an apology for ‘misleading’ people over registry of properties in unauthorised colonies. State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, speaking at press conference, said as that the registration of properties in unauthorised colonies had begun Kejriwal should apologise to people for spreading lies.

“We will take legal action against him if he does not apologise in next 24 hours,” he said. The press conference was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma, BJP national secretary Sardar R P Singh and co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi. Tiwari said that Kejriwal’s falsehood had been exposed and the CM actually didn’t want to confer ownership rights to these people owning properties in illegal colonies.

“The Modi government took the responsibility of regularisation and completed the work in 100 days, which proves that he (Kejriwal) deliberately delayed this work,” the BJP leader said. Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri provided property ownership documents to 20 persons from unauthorised colonies.

Kejriwal on Friday questioned the authenticity of property documents being given claiming that registries cannot be done without regularising the colonies. Tiwari also alleged that residents of slums and rehabilitation colonies were getting power bills though their consumption is less than 200 units. In Delhi, power usage up to 200 units is free and the government gives 50% subsidy if the consumption 201-400 units.