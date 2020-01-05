Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi BJP wants CM Kejriwal to apologise for lying about unauthorised colonies

Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal’s falsehood had been exposed and the CM actually didn’t want to confer ownership rights to these people owning properties in illegal colonies.

Published: 05th January 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with party leaders, addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, along with party leaders, addresses a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

NEW DELHI:  The state BJP on Saturday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tender an apology for ‘misleading’ people over registry of properties in unauthorised colonies. State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, speaking at press conference, said as that the registration of properties in unauthorised colonies had begun Kejriwal should apologise to people for spreading lies.

“We will take legal action against him if he does not apologise in next 24 hours,” he said. The press conference was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma, BJP national secretary Sardar R P Singh and co-in charge Neelkant Bakshi. Tiwari said that Kejriwal’s falsehood had been exposed and the CM actually didn’t want to confer ownership rights to these people owning properties in illegal colonies.

“The Modi government took the responsibility of regularisation and completed the work in 100 days, which proves that he (Kejriwal) deliberately delayed this work,” the BJP leader said. Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri provided property ownership documents to 20 persons from unauthorised colonies.

Kejriwal on Friday questioned the authenticity of property documents being given claiming that registries cannot be done without regularising the colonies. Tiwari also alleged that residents of slums and rehabilitation colonies were getting power bills though their consumption is less than 200 units. In Delhi, power usage up to 200 units is free and the government gives 50% subsidy if the consumption 201-400 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Arvind Kejriwal BJP Kejriwal
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp