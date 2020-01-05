Home The Sunday Standard

Discovering Odissi was by sheer chance: Madhur Gupta

Dance exponent Madhur Gupta attributes his love for Odissi dance to karma, his parents and many gurus.

Published: 05th January 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madhur Gupta

Madhur Gupta

He’s an avid reader and writer, who is a columnist with several publications, but at heart Madhur Gupta was, is and will always be an Odissi exponent. In his recent solo production Pratibhas – Reflecting Within, he traced the journey of Odissi dance through his own choreography as well that of Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and Guru Sharon Lowen, and gives all the credit to his parents for his achievements. “They, especially my mother, have always been very supportive. They always told me, ‘become whatever you wish to be and be the best at it, but do it with your own time and money’,” he says. In the field of classical dance, which is mostly dominated by women, Gupta is one of the few who have not only pursued the dance form with devotion but has also excelled at it.

When was the first time that you felt like expressing yourself through dance?

As far as I remember, I always wanted to dance, especially Indian classical. Retrospectively, when I look back, I often wonder how a five-year-old could be so sure! Maybe it has to do with my past life karma.

What made you opt for Odissi though you forayed into dance with Kathak, learning it from Pt Birju Maharaj?

I was in Class II when we moved to Kanpur from Delhi. My mother was teaching chemistry at the IIT there, while my father was practicing law in Kanpur and Prayagraj. I was so keen on learning Kathak and that too from Pt Birju Maharaj that I literally ‘demanded’ it from my parents. They are so liberal that the very next day, I was packed off to my cousin’s place in Delhi. Neither my parents nor I had any inkling that this move would be a life-changing event.

However, I didn’t learn Kathak for long. Discovering Odissi was by sheer chance. I once casually walked into a SPIC MACAY workshop where Guru Madhavi Mudgal was teaching Basant Pallavi, a beginner’s choreography, which is right on the other spectrum of Kathak when it comes to style. It was there I realised that as compared to Kathak, Odissi was better suited for my tiny body frame and my psyche.

Tell us about Pratibhas.

It is a shorter version of Tantu which was premiered at India International Centre in 2017. In rudimentary terms, it is the coming together of three generations of artistic sensibilities. Classical dance has been flowing from one generation to the other; from one choreographer’s perspective to imagine creative works of art to the other.

In a similar vein, this solo Odissi production showcases choreographies belonging to different eras – how Odissi developed in the 50s, got refined by the 90s, and still continues to evolve. Approaches might differ with generations but the traditional parameters are deeply rooted. This production explores the challenges of not only showcasing the traditional in a contemporary vision, but also carrying forward the baton of Odissi by the new generation.

Tell us about your gurus and the training you received. I have had the privilege of training under some of the top maestros of the style:

Guru Madhavi Mudgal, Guru Bichitrananda Swain, and Guru Sharon Lowen. Initiated into Odissi by Madhaviji, she was the one who sowed the seed in me. ‘Bichi sir’, as we fondly call Guru Bichitrananda Swain, was like the roots and the tree trunk giving me the gravitas to continue the training, and Sharonji is like the lilting branches and the fragrant flowers without whom the graceful soul of the style remains elusive. During the journey, there were many rebukes, many rejections, and many a heartbreak. Sweat, blood, and tears formed a staple diet on this voyage but all my gurus came into my life to teach me crucial lessons.

Your message for newcomers.

As one of my gurus says, “One step at a time, and it’ll lead you to whatever you wish for. There isn’t any hurry, enjoying the journey is the most important part of being a dancer.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhur Gupta Odissi dance
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp