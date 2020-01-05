Home The Sunday Standard

From housewife to life coach, Swetcha Pershad is influencing young minds to help create better future

Children these days require more than just books and extracurricular activities to develop feelings of empathy and gratitude, feels life coach Swetcha Pershad.

Pershad started taking sessions back in February 2018, since then she hasn’t looked back and is determined to help children from all spheres of life.

NEW DELHI: Swetcha Pershad realised that children need to be trained to live life to its fullest only after she became a mother herself. This aim to train children made her a professional and parents around her as well realised, that children in this day and age need more than just books and extracurricular activities. Today, Pershad, a housewife from Chandini Chowk is a life coach working with primary school students. “It was a small step which I took back in February 2018 with a handful of children.

From there it went on to become a huge learning experience ...I am currently working with mostly 8-yearolds. I am trying to reach out to underprivileged children and those who come from humble backgrounds as well. Essentially, the emotional quotient in children is an important life skill, but today we are only focused on academic and extra co-curricular activities,” Pershad told this newspaper. Pershad blames the internet and gadgets for taking away the basic moral principles from our lives.

“The internet and gadgets take away the innocence and basic morals, especially because there are more nuclear families. We came from the dada, dadi generation. We did not require training... Empathy and gratitude were imbibed gradually by our generation. Today, kids are lacking it. It is no one’s fault that kids are not happy... There is no time left for people to take a moment and ponder. Filling that gap is what I like to do,” she added.

Pershad had approached Alka, vice-principal of R S Laxmi Narain Saraswati Girls Senior Secondary School Chandni Chowk, to take sessions with the students. Pershad said that she is grateful to Alka for understanding her concept and letting her take sessions with the girls. “I began by taking a session with 43 girls on social-emotional learning and then slowly after that the children began coming to my house as well for sessions.” Pershad teaches a topic every month, with gratitude, empathy, self-awareness, goals and vision, motivation and kindness being some of them.

She has taken sessions at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Raghuvir Singh Model School, Humayun Road, Maharaja Agresen, Ashok Vihar and RSLN Saraswati Girls School as well. However, Pershad said that people are yet to support life coaches monetarily like they do with tuitions and other extracurricular activities.

