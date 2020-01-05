More departments in Maharashtra government in bid to pacify disgruntled leaders

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: In a bid to pacify the disgruntled ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has decided to create additional departments that will be allocated as additional portfolios. According to Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat, they had put in an official request to Thackeray to create the additional departments. “We have 42 ministers, including cabinet and minister of state. As per our percentage quota, we cannot go beyond that. While our ministers are unhappy with the department saying these departments are less important and politically less effective,” Thorat said.

He said that in the government there are 47 departments and 42 ministers. “The remaining five departments can be shared among the three alliance partners of this Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. Besides, on the line of the central government, we can start department,” he said. In Maharashtra, there are several religious places such as Pandarpur, Tulajapur, Shirdi, Chaturshungi, Jejuri etc. “We developed these places. But by devoting one minister for this department, we can promote tourism at religious places.

It will help earn revenue and people will come to know about our culture,” said Nawab Malik, NCP minister.

Malik said that in Maharashtra the metro is being developed on a larger scale. “Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai will see a huge metro network. If this is made into a separate ministry, long-pending projects can be executed speedily,” he added.

Moreover, Thackeray has already hinted at creating the Chief Minister Office (CMO) on the lines of Prime Minister Office. “There will be a separate minister who will handle all files at the CMO and give his remark or guide the CM,” said a source closely watching the developments. Shiv Sena MLC and minister Anil Parab’s name has been doing rounds as the CMO minister.