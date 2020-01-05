Newly-elected Chief Minister Hemant Soren on an announcement spree

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Newly-elected Chief Minister Hemant Soren is on an announcement spree, after annulling some of the major decisions taken by the former BJP government, which led to its debacle in 2019 polls. After dropping cases against hundreds of Patthalgadi supporters booked for sedition in the first Cabinet meeting, the government, in order to create a positive image, has been making a series of announcements to placate the local inhabitants. Over 10,000 villagers in the tribal district Khunti were booked under Section 124-A of IPC for being part of the Patthalgadi movement in 2017.

The CM also said that the decision was just a message that only those decisions will be taken by the government which is in the interest of the people of this state. “No decision which may hurt the sentiments of the people or may put them in trouble, will be taken by this government,” he said.

“All the decisions will be taken in the interest of Adivasi-Moolwasi of this state and those which will be in the interest of the masses. Nobody in this state will sleep empty stomach as the government will give food grains to the poor,” said Soren during a public meeting in Kharsawan.

He also announced that dependents of those who died in Kharwawan firing, during which hundreds of tribals died while demanding separate tribal state in 1948, will be identified and given jobs by this government.

The pension scheme will also be launched by such people, he said. The CM has also announced to continue compensatory leave of 20 days to the police personnel which had been stopped by the earlier government.

BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the announcements made by the CM were taken only to placate a particular section of society, which voted for the alliance in recent polls and has no future.