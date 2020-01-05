Patna Diary: Hajipur youths ignore chill to serve the destitute

Rajesh K Thakur By

Dalai Lama’s teachings in Bodh Gaya

His Holiness the Dalai Lama imparted teachings on the basics of Buddhism at the five-day-long teachings at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar. He arrived at Bodh Gaya on December 25 for his annual fortnight-long visit of the pilgrim town during which he offers discourses besides organising the Kala Chakra initiation ceremony. Hollywood actor Richard Gere was also seen attending the opening ceremony of the teaching session.

Hajipur youths ignore chill to serve the destitute

At a time when the youth spend their time on their mobile phone and video games, dozens of Hajipur youths, under the Rashtriya Yuva Gandhi Sangh, spend their night tracing and distributing warm clothes. “We will continue distributing warm clothes with our own money to the destitute till January 14,” said Navneet Kumar, Rashtriya Yuva Gandhi Sangh. So far, more than 100 destitute have been provided with warm clothes after visiting slum areas. Impressed with the initiative, the city’s affluent people have come forward and donated warm clothes to the youth for the poor.

Bihar’s first turtle rescue centre at Bhagalpur

A first-of-its-kind rehabilitation centre for freshwater turtles started in 2019, will be inaugurated in Bhagalpur forest division in January 2020. The state forest department is setting up the centre where turtles rescued from smugglers will be kept and rehabilitated. The centre has been planned under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats’ scheme and will be inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar.

Muzaffarpur DM in India Book of Records

Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Muzaffarpur district magistrate (DM), was included in the India Book of Records for the maximum participation in ‘Poshan Maah Shapath Grahan Samaroh’ in 2019. Around 3,50,580 people have attended the PMSHS in Muzaffarpur and taken a pledge on nutrition awareness on September 28 in 2019. The India Book of Records confirmed the feat. Recently, the DM was in news for clamping Section 144 stating that the health and life of children are at risk because of the biting cold.