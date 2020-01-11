Home The Sunday Standard

Bangladesh's Deputy Foreign Minister cancels visit to India

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Alam was invited to speak at the Indian External Affairs Ministry-backed Raisina Dialogue to be held from January 14-16.

Bangladesh's Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh's Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam (Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh minister of state for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam cancelled his visit to India even as protests continued across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, which came into effect on January 10. Alam was supposed to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi on January 14-16. The Raisina Dialogue, an event backed by the Ministry of External Affairs, is India’s flagship programme on geo-politics and geo-economics. In earlier chapters of the Raisina Dialogue, Bangladesh ministers have attended the event.

Alam is the third Bangladesh minister pulling out of scheduled visits to India. Earlier, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits.  But Bangladesh denied Alam’s cancellation had anything to do with the CAA. “This is not about the third or fourth cancellation. He is not coming because he has to accompany our Prime Minister on her UAE visit on January12-15. The Prime Minister desires he (Alam) accompanies her. This has nothing to do with the CAA,” said Farid Hossain, press minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.  

“It is not like our ministers are not coming to New Delhi. Our information minister is coming for a bilateral visit to meet Minister of I&B (Prakash) Javadekar on Janury 14. A commerce delegation will also be coming,” added Hossain. The Bangladesh foreign ministry said it had “noticed a few misleading news items” regarding the “supposed visit”. “The Ministry would like to convey that State Minister Md Shahriar Alam was invited as a speaker, which coincides with his visit to UAE to accompany the PM”. As such, he could not avail the participation,” it said.

