Home The Sunday Standard

National Conference appeals to Modi government for release of its top leaders

Rejecting reports appearing in a section of the media, the NC said it was not working on any deal with the Centre to secure release of its leadership.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah waves towards media persons during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Gupkar in Srinagar Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (File | PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah waves towards media persons during a meeting with party leaders at his residence in Gupkar in Srinagar Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (File | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: The National Conference on Saturday appealed for early release of all political leaders, detained in August last year, for resumption of political activities in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rejecting reports appearing in a section of the media, the NC said it was not working on any deal with the Centre to secure release of its leadership.

Terming the reports “baseless”, the NC said in a statement that both its patron Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, as well as other detained leaders of the party, would never leave Kashmir.

“The party would like to place on record that no such deal has been offered nor would any deal ever be acceptable,” the statement said. It said that there was no question of any of the party’s leaders “going into exile or leaving the country”.

“All those detained in the first week of August 2019 should be released unconditionally and allowed to resume normal activities,” the statement said.

The Abdullahs were among a host of politicians detained on August 5 last year when the Centre announced abrogation of the state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The senior Abdullah was later slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National conference Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah Article 370
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp