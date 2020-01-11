Priyanka was in Rajasthan, didn't have time to wipe tears of Kota children's mothers: Mayawati

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s private visit to Jaipur on Friday gave BSP chief Mayawati ammo to criticise the Congress for paying not paying heed to the Kota hospital tragedy.

Over 100 infants have died at the government-run hospital in Kota. Priyanka Gandhi had visited Jaipur on Friday to attend a wedding ceremony.



Without naming Priyanka, Mayawati targeted her for not visiting the Kota hospital. “...the Congress leader frequently comes to Uttar Pradesh to shed crocodile tears. But in Rajasthan during her private visit yesterday she does not consider it appropriate to give a little time to wipe the tears of children’s mothers in Kota even though she is also a mother and this is most unfortunate,” the BSP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi. She said unlike the Congress, BJP and other parties, the BSP does not adopt double standards to do cheap politics on any issue.



“Under such an atmosphere, along with other parties, the Congress is also not ready to change itself and its latest example is the case of death of a large number of innocent children due to government negligence in Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Kota hospital,” she added.

This is not the first time that Mayawati has targeted Priyanka. On January 2, the BSP chief attacked her over the same issue and said, “It is sad that the Congress General Secretary is keeping mum on the deaths of 100 children in the Kota...”