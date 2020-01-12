Home The Sunday Standard

Congress eyes Muslim votes in minority-strongholds after Iqbal’s departure to AAP

His exit from the party will impact the poll equation in three constituencies of old Delhi — Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran. 

Published: 12th January 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Shoaib Iqbal along with two Congress MCD Councillors joined AAP in the presence of CM Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The state Congress is banking on the minority-dominated seats to garner Muslim votes, which comprise about 13 per cent of around 1.5 crore voters in the upcoming Assembly polls after it suffered a setback when prominent leader, Shoaib Iqbal, joined AAP.

Fuelled by the large-scale protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in these seats.

ALSO READ | Delhi polls: For effective voter outreach, BJP to hold 'small' public meetings over rallies

Congress sources say that despite the work done by the ruling AAP, the minority community is miffed with Chief Minister Kejriwal for not taking a strong stand against the new citizenship law. The main problem the Congress faces is the selection of candidates. Party sources said there are just too many claimants and that it is difficult to select consensus candidates. 

After Iqbal’s desertion to AAP, the Congress at present has three prominent Muslim leaders — Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Matin Ahmed from Seelampur and Parvez Hashmi from Okhla. Minority-dominated Okhla, Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Mustafabad and Chandni Chowk seats were once Congress strongholds, but are now represented by AAP in the Assembly.

His exit from the party will impact the poll equation in three constituencies of old Delhi — Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran. 

ALSO READ: AAP asks 'Kejriwal versus who' in Delhi

The party is also banking on the minority votes in Sadar Bazar, Kirari, Sangam Vihar, Babarpur, Karawal Nagar and Rithala.“The community has presence in Gandhi Nagar and Laxmi Nagar also, where tactical shift may benefit Congress as the community is going to vote against the BJP,” said a party leader.  
With agency inputs

Delhi Congress’ Jagdish Yadav joins AAP

Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav on Saturday joined the AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. In a statement, AAP said Yadav was formerly the Chairperson of OBC Commission Delhi.  “He was last serving on the Congress Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee. He had contested Delhi assembly election in 2015 from Rithala constituency,” the party said. Apart from Jagdish Yadav, Congress’ Vijay Vihar Block President Vikas Yadav also joined the party.  

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Polls AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Congress
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp