Congress eyes Muslim votes in minority-strongholds after Iqbal’s departure to AAP

NEW DELHI: The state Congress is banking on the minority-dominated seats to garner Muslim votes, which comprise about 13 per cent of around 1.5 crore voters in the upcoming Assembly polls after it suffered a setback when prominent leader, Shoaib Iqbal, joined AAP.

Fuelled by the large-scale protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in these seats.



Congress sources say that despite the work done by the ruling AAP, the minority community is miffed with Chief Minister Kejriwal for not taking a strong stand against the new citizenship law. The main problem the Congress faces is the selection of candidates. Party sources said there are just too many claimants and that it is difficult to select consensus candidates.



After Iqbal’s desertion to AAP, the Congress at present has three prominent Muslim leaders — Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Matin Ahmed from Seelampur and Parvez Hashmi from Okhla. Minority-dominated Okhla, Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Mustafabad and Chandni Chowk seats were once Congress strongholds, but are now represented by AAP in the Assembly.

His exit from the party will impact the poll equation in three constituencies of old Delhi — Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.



The party is also banking on the minority votes in Sadar Bazar, Kirari, Sangam Vihar, Babarpur, Karawal Nagar and Rithala.“The community has presence in Gandhi Nagar and Laxmi Nagar also, where tactical shift may benefit Congress as the community is going to vote against the BJP,” said a party leader.

