Jatin Sarna talks about working with Rajinikanth in 'Darbar'

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna is garnering praise for his performance in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar. The action-drama stars megastar Rajinikanth as a Mumbai cop solving a group of murders. Jatin essays the role of a gangster in the film.



“It has been a wonderful experience to work with Rajinikanth sir,” Jatin said, adding, “Now that the film has been released to such a great response, I have been getting a lot of calls and messages from my colleagues, friends, family and everyone is as happy as I am. Though it is a cameo, but for me it is the very first work of mine in the south industry and that too with such stalwarts. What more can you ask for?”

Other Bollywood actors in Darbar include Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Nivetha Thomas as Rajinikanth’s daughter. Jatin Sarna’s upcoming release is ‘83, where he plays the role of cricketer Yashpal Sharma.