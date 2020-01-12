JNU violence: Students' Union refutes police claim on CCTV, server

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) on Saturday raised objections to Delhi Police’s claims that they didn’t have the CCTV footage as the server was down, saying that the admin was sending mails through the group mailing server.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh clarified on the image of hers presented by Delhi Police, saying, “stone-pelting had already begun there, I reached there later.”



“Police have been in campus in civil dress since December 27... chief proctor Dhananjay Singh is in the WhatsApp group called ‘Friends of RSS’... Around 5:15 pm on Jan 5, some students assembled near the house of Tapan Bihari (faculty) who himself took a lathi in hand,” she said.

“The mob only thrashed students who were not from ABVP, they left the rooms which had ABVP posters on it. They specifically targeted northeaster and Kashmiri students...The police and administration are not saying even a single word against ABVP,” she stressed.



She expressed that she was in fear that the mob would kill her. “I was scared that I would die... that the mob will kill me,” she said, adding that in the WhatsApp group, her attackers discussed her plight.

“In the WhatsApp group, they said that ‘Aishe is injured and might die soon’.” She further said that the union wouldn’t cooperate with the JNU Vice-Chancellor. “Sacking the VC is the only option. The registration (for exams) won’t happen if fee hike is not withdrawn,” she said.

On January 4, JNUSU Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said Satish he witnessed ABVP members including Durgesh manhandling women students at the Biotech school. “They were also targeting female students. When I tried to save them the mob started beating me,” he said, adding that Adarsh Shukla, Raj Pandey, Ravi Kumar, Rahul Negi, Vikram, Krishna were the ABVP members who assaulted the students.

‘Not all in WhatsApp group a member of ABVP’



The WhatsApp group, titled—“Unity against left” — that was referred to by police on Friday has had 37 of its members identified. A senior police officer said that the group was formed on Sunday. The group, he said, was used to mobilise ABVP supporters across campus and also from Delhi University. “They also brought together those who were against the agitating students who prevented them to participate in academic activities,” the officer said. The officer also said that not everybody in the group, comprising was an ABVP member.