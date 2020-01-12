Home The Sunday Standard

JNU violence: Students' Union refutes police claim on CCTV, server

Varsity body claims girls were manhandled by ABVP members, even Kashmiri and Northeast students were targeted.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

JNU violence: Students' Union refutes police claim on CCTV, server

Memebers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) participate in a rally in support of CAA and NRC, at Delhi University. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) on Saturday raised objections to Delhi Police’s claims that they didn’t have the CCTV footage as the server was down, saying that the admin was sending mails through the group mailing server. 

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh clarified on the image of hers presented by Delhi Police, saying, “stone-pelting had already begun there, I reached there later.”

ALSO READ | Security audit of hostels to check stay of unauthorised students: JNU administration

“Police have been in campus in civil dress since December 27... chief proctor Dhananjay Singh is in the WhatsApp group called ‘Friends of RSS’... Around 5:15 pm on Jan 5, some students assembled near the house of Tapan Bihari (faculty) who himself took a lathi in hand,” she said. 

“The mob only thrashed students who were not from ABVP, they left the rooms which had ABVP posters on it. They specifically targeted northeaster and Kashmiri students...The police and administration are not saying even a single word against ABVP,” she stressed.

She expressed that she was in fear that the mob would kill her. “I was scared that I would die... that the mob will kill me,” she said, adding that in the WhatsApp group, her attackers discussed her plight.  
“In the WhatsApp group, they said that ‘Aishe is injured and might die soon’.” She further said that the union wouldn’t cooperate with the JNU Vice-Chancellor. “Sacking the VC is the only option. The registration (for exams) won’t happen if fee hike is not withdrawn,” she said. 

ALSO READ | I did nothing wrong: Aishe Ghosh after being named as one of the suspects in JNU attack

On January 4, JNUSU Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said Satish he witnessed ABVP members including Durgesh manhandling women students at the Biotech school. “They were also targeting female students. When I tried to save them the mob started beating me,” he said, adding that Adarsh Shukla, Raj Pandey, Ravi Kumar, Rahul Negi, Vikram, Krishna were the ABVP members who assaulted the students. 

‘Not all in WhatsApp group a member of ABVP’

The WhatsApp group, titled—“Unity against left” — that was referred to by police on Friday has had 37 of its members identified. A senior police officer said that the group was formed on Sunday. The group, he said, was used to mobilise ABVP supporters across campus and also from Delhi University. “They also brought together those who were against the agitating students who prevented them to participate in academic activities,” the officer said. The officer also said that not everybody in the group, comprising was an ABVP member.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU JNU Violence Delhi Police Aishe Ghosh JNU Protests
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp