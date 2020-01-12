Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of 'insulting people of Delhi by calling them freeloaders'

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The ruling-Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday condemned the state BJP’s campaign ‘Delhi Bikkao Nahi Hai’ saying that the party should apologise to the residents of the national capital for calling them “freeloaders”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the saffron party’s leaders for coming out against the free public welfare schemes of state government, saying that the BJP is against public welfare and is only concerned about “giving a free hand to a few of their corporate bosses.”



“I read in a top national newspaper that BJP’s leaders are against free electricity, water, public transport. This may be their party’s stand, but along with this, they have made a shameful statement calling the people of Delhi “bikkao”. Delhi’s people are not “bikkao”, they are the masters” said Sisodia.

BJP leaders have in the past questioned the schemes of the government saying some of them put pressure on the public exchequer and that services should not be free for public.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the free services were provided by his government by being corruption-free. “BJP is opposing free electricity, water, education, medicine, bus travel in Delhi. We have given these facilities to the people of Delhi by saving the money which would have been siphoned off in corruption,” he said in a tweet.



“BJP’s leaders have time and again made statements that they don’t want free education, water, electricity. Anil Jain the party’s national general secretary, has said that BJP is against giving subsidies, as this makes people “bikkao”. People are paying taxes and AAP is giving them free services. This is their right,” added Sisodia.

He said it is the duty of every government to serve the people.“We are here to serve the citizens of Delhi. By calling the public freeloaders, BJP is insulting the parents who send their children to a government school. We won’t tolerate this humiliation of our people,” said Sisodia, who is also the state education minister.