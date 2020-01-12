Home The Sunday Standard

'Terrorist-Leftist students hampering studies at JNU', says Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav called the January 5 violence in JNU as a 'conspiracy of Leftists and their supporters'.

Published: 12th January 2020 09:35 AM

Ram madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday alleged that the violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was an act of a small number of “terrorist Leftist students”, who have been hampering studies and research of thousands of students.

“Since decades, thousands of students have been tortured due to the terror of Leftists in JNU. The violence seen now is the culmination of the same thing. A few, small number of terrorist Leftist students have always been hampering the rights of thousands of students to study in JNU,” Madhav alleged.

ALSO READ | I did nothing wrong: Aishe Ghosh after being named as one of the suspects in JNU attack

When questioned about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhav claimed normalcy was returning to the union territory, with internet being restored “to a great extent” and local leaders being released.

He claimed that only “20-25” leaders are yet to be released and this would happen in a phased manner.

ALSO READ | JNU violence: Delhi police 'biased' says Aishe Ghosh after being named among 9 suspects

“There were two major restrictions there, one being internet which is about to be removed. To a great extent, mobile services have been restored. Most of leaders under detention are out. And I believe government will release the remaining leaders in phases,” he said.

He said there was no need to have a special discussion on J-K as it was not like “any other territory”. The BJP leader said that allowing foreign delegations in the restive region was part of an effort to remove “misunderstanding being spread” across the world about J-K. “Everybody will be allowed to visit there as per the situation,” he said.  

(With PTI inputs)

