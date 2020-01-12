Home The Sunday Standard

UP bus goes up in flames, only 'DNA can determine toll'

Around 21 people, who were injured, were rescued by locals and were rushed to the nearby district hospital in Kannauj and Farrukhabad where a panel of doctors were attending to them.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives in the accident

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives in the accident. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Around 25 people were feared dead after a bus carrying at least 45 passengers burst into flames upon collision with a truck on Friday at Dewar Marg in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. However, I-G Kanpur range has confirmed only 10 deaths. 

The private bus was carrying passengers from Kannauj and Farrukhabad to Jaipur, the police said.

According to sources, 10 charred bodies were pulled out from the wreckage of the double-decker bus. However, a number of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, the police said. They added that 13 survivors have been taken to a hospital. Officials said rescuers could get inside the bus only around 4 am.
Mohit Agarwal, I-G Kanpur range, said the bodies were so badly burnt that their bones were scattered inside the bus. “Only a DNA test can determine the actual toll,” he said.

While PM Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured. Kannauj DM Ravindra Kumar has been directed by the CM to probe the matter and furnish a thorough report to the state government.

