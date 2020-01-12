Home The Sunday Standard

With rising temperatures, light showers predicted for next week in Delhi

The maximum and maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Published: 12th January 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Fog delays 26 trains At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India. On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in parts of northern India.

As the weather in the national capital remained dry on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the coming days with the minimum and maximum temperature going up a few degrees. 

The maximum and maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind direction has been northwesterly and would remain the same for tomorrow.

“The sky would mainly be clear while there would be moderate to dense fog in the morning,” and IMD official said. There is a possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Monday and towards the end of the week, he added. 

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi slipped into the ‘poor category’. The Air Quality Index on Monday was 290 as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).  

“The overall AQI is in the lower end of the ‘very poor category’ on December 11 morning as forecasted. Slowing down of wind speed and a gradual deterioration in AQI is expected. The air quality is forecasted to slip to the middle-end of ‘very poor category’ for January 12 to 13,” SAFAR stated. 

It further predicted that western disturbances would likely affect the air quality positively. 
As per SAFAR, tomorrow’s top three air pollution hotspots are likely to be Jahangirpuri, Vinobapuri and Noida. 

Fog delays 26 trains 

At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India. On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in parts of northern India.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Winters
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp