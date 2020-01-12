With rising temperatures, light showers predicted for next week in Delhi

Express News Service By

As the weather in the national capital remained dry on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the coming days with the minimum and maximum temperature going up a few degrees.

The maximum and maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind direction has been northwesterly and would remain the same for tomorrow.



“The sky would mainly be clear while there would be moderate to dense fog in the morning,” and IMD official said. There is a possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Monday and towards the end of the week, he added.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi slipped into the ‘poor category’. The Air Quality Index on Monday was 290 as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).



“The overall AQI is in the lower end of the ‘very poor category’ on December 11 morning as forecasted. Slowing down of wind speed and a gradual deterioration in AQI is expected. The air quality is forecasted to slip to the middle-end of ‘very poor category’ for January 12 to 13,” SAFAR stated.

It further predicted that western disturbances would likely affect the air quality positively.

As per SAFAR, tomorrow’s top three air pollution hotspots are likely to be Jahangirpuri, Vinobapuri and Noida.

Fog delays 26 trains

At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Saturday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India. On Friday, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in parts of northern India.