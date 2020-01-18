Court asks police to verify if Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has an office in Delhi 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday asked the Delhi police to verify if Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, has an office in Delhi where he holds weekly meetings.

The Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau directed police to verify from the Election Commission whether Azad’s office in Delhi is an office of a political party and asked them to file a report by January 21.



The court had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any ‘dharna’ till the elections in the national capital, while granting him bail in a case related to violent protests at Daryaganj. The court was hearing a plea filed by Azad seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him in his bail order.

The plea, filed through advocates Mehmood Pracha and O P Bharti, has claimed that the restrictions on Azad tantamount to violation of his fundamental rights to take active participation in awareness camps and to advise and lead the poor, weak and downtrodden sections of society and minorities.



The plea said, adding that he holds weekly meeting of the society ‘Bhim Army Ekta Mission’, of which he is the founder, at his local address in Delhi.

It further said Azad used to travel throughout the country for the cause and due to the restrictions, it would be next to impossible for him to personally appear and report his presence before the Station House Officer of Fatehpur Police Station in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, every Saturday. The plea said he is even unable to visit his own house for months together due to his campaigns.



