Home The Sunday Standard

Irregularities in BSF recruitment exam: CBI carries out searches in Delhi-NCR 

According to sources, the raids were conducted at the premises of the prime accused in the capital, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. 

Published: 18th January 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

BSF patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at three locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged irregularities during an examination held for recruitment of Border Security Force.

The agency has also booked a resident of Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar in connection with the case. 

According to sources, the raids were conducted at the premises of the prime accused in the capital, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The CBI has alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the OMR sheets in the BSF constable recruitment exam.

The agency has alleged that some BSF officials had committed irregularities apart from the Patparganj Industrial Area-based firm.  

Officials claim that the alleged irregularities resulted in ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by the BSF. “It has been alleged that a private person obtained illegal money from candidates appearing for written examinations of constables (tradesmen) in BSF,” the agency said. 

Sources say some officials in connivance with the private firm took bribe in exchange of promising recruitment in the BSF. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF recruitment exam BSF recruitment BSF CBI OMR answer sheets
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp