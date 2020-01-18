Irregularities in BSF recruitment exam: CBI carries out searches in Delhi-NCR 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at three locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged irregularities during an examination held for recruitment of Border Security Force.



The agency has also booked a resident of Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar in connection with the case.

According to sources, the raids were conducted at the premises of the prime accused in the capital, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The CBI has alleged irregularities in the evaluation of the OMR sheets in the BSF constable recruitment exam.



The agency has alleged that some BSF officials had committed irregularities apart from the Patparganj Industrial Area-based firm.

Officials claim that the alleged irregularities resulted in ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by the BSF. “It has been alleged that a private person obtained illegal money from candidates appearing for written examinations of constables (tradesmen) in BSF,” the agency said.



Sources say some officials in connivance with the private firm took bribe in exchange of promising recruitment in the BSF.