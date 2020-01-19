An antidote for troubled minds

Muskan Dhania By

In 2013, Jovanny Varela Ferreyra (Jova) started The Artidote as a Facebook page to make art accessible. Today, (with over a million followers on Instagram, 2.9 million Facebook likes, 57 thousand on Snapchat, and 730 thousand on Twitter) it has emerged as a global online support group and helps people to empathise and bond. Entering the mental health space, for Jova, was entirely accidental.



“Once, in 2016, I posted a snap, asking, ‘what time is it there and what are you thinking about?’ My inbox got flooded with replies like ‘I am thinking of having an ice cream’ to intense ones like ‘Thinking about the baby I lost, four months ago.’ This has given rise to Snapthoughts, where people send me snaps that make them self aware and express what they feel in the moment.”

But forgoing professional counselling is not The Artidote’s motive, which is why their #ArtidoteLifelines on Instagram leads to a database of mental health resources, compiled by The Artidote community (Artidotees). About this initiative, Delhi-based therapist Priyamvada Aggarwal says, “From my personal experience as a therapist largely working with the young adult population, I know that the Artidote community is tapping into this resource base efficiently since many of my clients have been led to my office via Artidote.”

On that note, a few Delhi youngsters (choosing to not share their images) share their experience of using The Artidote: Pragya Bhatia (21) says, “The Artidote has helped me get through a difficult time. Whenever I felt anxiety was taking a toll on me, I shared a story and got a reply from somebody and that helped me feel less lonely.”Manish Grover (26) says, “I tried to commit suicide a while ago. When I began therapy, I wouldn’t speak or write down what I was feeling as asked by my therapist. I wanted to talk to somebody but did not want to be recognised. So, I started sending snaps to Artidote on how I was feeling. The replies made me feel acknowledged without showing my face. After a year of using Artidote, I now want to go back to therapy, and show my therapist the snaps and messages if I’m unable to express myself.”

Kaushal Kumar (26) says “I was diagnosed with depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder but was sceptical to visit a psychotherapist. Everyone in my family knew I was suicidal and would push me to share via Snapthoughts. I started sharing my experiences and that made me vulnerable enough to start going for therapy again.”Talha Khan (25) says “I knew my family would’ve not let my sister get the treatment she needed. I got a number of a therapist from their Instagram account, and we went to see the therapist together. After many fights at home, today my parents approve of her going to therapy.”