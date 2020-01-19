Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi poll: 'BJP will remove religious encroachment on government land', says Parvesh Verma

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results for the 70 Assembly seats declared on February 11. 

Published: 19th January 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Saturday said government land in the city encroached by religious structures will be freed if the BJP comes to power in Delhi. The West Delhi MP had earlier this week said mosques constructed on encroached government land here are certain to be demolished.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results for the 70 Assembly seats declared on February 11. 

“The government land on which religious places are constructed will be vacated after BJP forms government in Delhi. Complaints have come regarding more than 54 mosques and madrassas on government land in Delhi. The list has already been given to the Lt Governor,” Verma tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, he had said if anyone complains to him about encroachment of government land in Delhi by any temple or gurdwara, he will take up the matter with authorities.

“But no temple or gurdwara are found on government land, only mosques are found on government land,” he had said at a press conference. In June last year, Verma had written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking action against mosques and graveyards allegedly constructed on government land. He had also furnished a list of 50 such encroachments to the L-G for action.

Taking note of Verma’s claim, the Delhi Minorities Commission formed a fact-finding committee that termed his claim as “false”.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Delhi BJP
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp