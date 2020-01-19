Denied ticket for upcoming Delhi poll, three AAP MLAs resign

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Three AAP lawmakers resigned from the party after expressing displeasure national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to replace them on the list of candidates for Assembly elections.



Prominent among them, sitting MLA from Dwarka Adarsh Shastri on Saturday joined the Congress at the party’s Delhi unit office in presence of state president Subhash Chopra.



Shashtri, the grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, was replaced by Vinay Kumar Mishra on the first list of AAP candidates. “When I saw there is no value of democratic principles and tickets were being sold, I decided to quit” said Shastri. Similarly, after Surendra Singh who once served as a Commando in NSG was replaced by the AAP, he decided to fight as an independent candidate from the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

“There is no reason why I have been denied by AAP, I am not joining any party, will be fighting assembly election from the same seats as an independent. Just because I am a poor soldier that is why I have been denied the opportunity to contest” said Singh.



Former MLA from Harinagar, Jagdeep Singh, who also fell out with the party said he had quit because he was unhappy after being denied ticket and also because the party gave the nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the party from the Congress recently.

“Even during the Lok Sabha election, I raised my objection over alliance with the Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with (anti-Sikh riots convict) Sajjan Kumar,” he said.