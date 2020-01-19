Priyamani joins 'Maidaan', replaces Keerthy Suresh

In 2013, National Award-winning actor Priyamani has replaced Keerthy Suresh in Amit Sharma’s Maidaan. Suresh, who was cast as the female lead opposite Ajay Devgn, has left the film after shooting for a day.



“The makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script,” a statement read.

As such, both parties have amicably decided on Suresh not being a part of the film. Priyamani will play Syed Rahim’s wife. The actor recently marked her digital debut in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man.