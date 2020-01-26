Ayushmann Khurrana waves the tricolour & the Pride flag

Express features By

Ayushmann Khurrana wants his films to be agents of social change. His 2019 film, Article 15, spoke about caste discrimination in society. His upcoming work, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, highlights the subject of acceptance of homosexuality in families. Ahead of Republic Day, Khurrana did a photoshoot waving the Indian tricolour with the LGBTQ Pride flag. The actor says he wants to send out a message with the picture, which reflects on the country and the LGBTQ community’s belief in equality.

“I would always aspire to do subjects which are socially relevant which would create a stir or usher some kind of discussion,” says Khurrana, adding, “I am a socially aware citizen. I have done street theatre where we have touched upon many socially relevant issues and the kind of cinema I am doing is an extension of my theatre days.”

Speaking about his film, Khurrana says, “It shows India in a progressive stance when it comes to homosexuality and LGBTQ community and we are proud to be Indians. It passed the law against section 377 and we couldn’t be more proud.”