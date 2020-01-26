BJP makes efforts to tap 30 per cent ‘undecided’ votes for Delhi polls

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: About 30 per cent electorates in Delhi are still undecided and that they may even swing to the saffron fold, according to an internal survey of the BJP. Buoyed by the findings, the BJP brass has started efforts to entice fence-sitters and roped in senior party functionaries to intensify its outreach programme to knock at every door.

According to a member of the Delhi BJP’s ‘core committee’, the survey shows that the party is not only leading comfortably but a chunk of uncertain voters may also come to its kitty with some efforts. “The leadership is excited with the survey report. This happens generally when there is strong resentment against the government. If 30% voters are still ‘undecided’, it means that there is favourable atmosphere for us. We need to tap these undecided voters,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and several others went into a huddle at local unit headquarters to review the poll campaign late in the evening. About 250 party leaders, including Cabinet ministers, Delhi MPs, MLAs, mayors, other elected members of MCDs, are holding 400 public meetings and direct dialogue with voters every day.