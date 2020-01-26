Home The Sunday Standard

BJP makes efforts to tap 30 per cent ‘undecided’ votes for Delhi polls

 About 30 per cent electorates in Delhi are still undecided and that they may even swing to the saffron fold. according to an internal survey of the BJP.

Published: 26th January 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

voters

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  About 30 per cent electorates in Delhi are still undecided and that they may even swing to the saffron fold, according to an internal survey of the BJP. Buoyed by the findings, the BJP brass has started efforts to entice fence-sitters and roped in senior party functionaries to intensify its outreach programme to knock at every door.

According to a member of the Delhi BJP’s ‘core committee’, the survey shows that the party is not only leading comfortably but a chunk of uncertain voters may also come to its kitty with some efforts. “The leadership is excited with the survey report. This happens generally when there is strong resentment against the government. If 30% voters are still ‘undecided’, it means that there is favourable atmosphere for us. We need to tap these undecided voters,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and several others went into a huddle at local unit headquarters to review the poll campaign late in the evening. About 250 party leaders, including Cabinet ministers, Delhi MPs, MLAs, mayors, other elected members of MCDs, are holding 400 public meetings and direct dialogue with voters every day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls BJP Delhi undecided voters
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp